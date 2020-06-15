Washingtonville Restaurant Catches Fire

The fire has caused extensive damage.

There are so many great places to grab a bite to eat across the Hudson Valley, and most of our towns have that one place where the community goes for great food and atmosphere. When one of those places suffers any problems we as a community try to come together and help out, and when you consider everything that's going on in the world, I can't imagine not trying to help out with this awful situation.

If you've ever been to the town of Washingtonville, odds are that you've had a meal or two at Betty's Country Kitchen on W Main Street. When we got word late Sunday night (6/14) that Kevin and the folks at Betty's had a fire, we knew we had to try and help and we know we aren't alone in wanting to help.

According to Orange and Rockland County Fires Facebook page, the Washingtonville Fire Department was dispatched to a 2nd alarm fire at Betty's Country Kitchen on Sunday to find a fire in the basement of the historic building.

Firefighters got the fire under control and did a great job to save the building but there is extensive damage to the inside of the structure and according to Betty's Facebook page, "The building is beaten up with fire, heat and smoke damage from top to bottom but she still stands!"

Both Jess and I have talked many times about how much we loved being able to go to Betty's a while back during our "5 City's in 5 Days" tour, where we got to meet Kevin and his great family and try out some great breakfast. If you've ever been to Betty's, you understand exactly what we're talking about when we say that they are the nicest people, plus Kevin is a retired NYPD captain.

The Washingtonville events committee reached out to us to let us know that they are planning a parade to help in possible raising some money to help with repairs and we will update this article as soon as we get the details. There is also a GoFundMe page collecting donations so if you can make a donation, PLEASE do so here, and let's help out anyway we can.

