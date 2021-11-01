Warning: COVID Exposure at Popular Halloween Event in Hudson Valley, New York
Hudson Valley health officials are warning the public about a COVID exposure at a popular Halloween event.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked or attended the Town of Newburgh Trunk or Treat located at Chadwick Lake in Newburgh, on October 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends:
If you or your child were there, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but are not limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Anyone experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19 should contact their medical provider to discuss a plan of care.
Gelman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to high transmission throughout the County.
According to Gelman:
The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, vaccination, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others. Should you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider. These simple steps will help prevent the spread of the virus and protect you and your loved ones.
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.