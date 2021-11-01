Cow Runs Into New York Woman’s Car on Busy Hudson Valley Road

A cow ran into the middle of a busy road in the Hudson Valley and collided with a car head-on.

On Thursday around 8:30 p.m., members from the Red Hook Police Department were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 for an accident involving a car and a cow.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2005 dodge driven by a 64-year-old woman from Livingston was northbound on North Broadway in the Village of Red Hook when a cow entered the roadway.

This caused the vehicle to strike the cow head-on causing extensive damage to the vehicle as well as a minor wrist injury to the driver, police say.

The Columbia County woman reportedly says the cow ran into the middle of North Broadway, making it impossible to avoid.

The cow survived the crash and fled the area. Police say they know the animal's owner and told the owner about the accident.

Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by Red Hook Fire Company and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

