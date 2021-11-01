Hochul: COVID Will Soon Spread ‘Easier’ Across New York State
Gov. Hochul fears it will soon be "easier for the virus to spread and we risk losing much of the progress we've made."
On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.15 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 2.15 percent.
The Hudson Valley's seven-day COVID positivity rate is now 1.76 percent.
"I'm proud of New Yorkers' commitment to getting vaccinated and defeating this virus," Governor Hochul said Sunday. "The vaccine is our strongest weapon in this fight. Getting the shot is easy and accessible, so make the effort if you haven't already and let's enjoy a fun and COVID-safe Halloween."
The North Country region still has the highest COVID positivity rate in New York at 5.14 percent.
Hochul reported 26 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths reported from COVID in New York to 57,913. 224 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital. 1,842 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID with 448 in ICU and 253 in ICU with intubation.
Hochul confirmed 87.5 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 78.7 percent have completed their vaccine series.
Just over 74 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose but Hochul wants more New Yorkers must get vaccinated to help end the COVID pandemic.
Hochul believes the virus will start to spread again with colder weather bringing people indoors.
Hochul stated:
"New Yorkers are doing a fantastic job of getting themselves and their loved ones vaccinated, but we can't stop now. As the weather gets colder and friends and family start to gather indoors it will become easier for the virus to spread and we risk losing much of the progress we've made so far. Don't hesitate - getting the shot is safe, easy, and more effective than anything else at stopping the spread and finally overcoming this virus.
