If you or someone you know has ever said that their favorite Christmas movie is National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation", this is an event you should check out.

How awesome would it be to sit and watch a holiday classic like Christmas Vacation and actually get to ask Clark Griswold any question you would like after it's over? You'll have the chance to do just that on Wednesday night December 15th in Albany.

According to News 10, the Palace Theater in Albany is set to welcome the star of Christmas Vacation Chevy Chase, to the theater for a screening of the movie and after it's done Chase, will be live on stage for an audience Q&A session.

The Q&A session after the movie will allow guests to ask any questions they would like about Chevy's storied career and life. If you plan on going a great question to ask right be about the time Chevy spent going to college here in the Hudson Valley. Chevy graduated from Bard College back in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

Chase will also be sharing some stories from his legendary career. A career that obviously has him starring in the holiday classic but Chase is also an original member of Saturday Night Live and has been in so many classic movies including Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos.

If you're interested in going to this great event, tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and at the Palace Theatre website.

If you'd like the VIP treatment the night of the show, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase as well. VIP packages include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $79.50. The Palace Theater is located at 19 Clinton Ave, Albany, New York.

