Wappingers Students Will Not Be Headed to Classrooms in September

In a letter to parents sent out on Tuesday, the Wappingers Central School District announced that students will not be in classrooms this September.

The letter sent to parents explained that Dutchess County's largest school district "does not have the capability to open schools with an in person model." Instead, WCSD will operate remotely for the entire month of September. The plan is to phase-in a hybrid schedule starting in October, giving parents the choice to continue to have their children learn from home or go to school twice a week.

It's unclear how long the "phase-in" to hybrid learning would be and how long parents would have the ability to choose to allow their children to continue learning from home instead of returning to the classroom.

Parent forums will be held next week to discuss more specifics of the WCSD's plan. Parents have been eagerly anticipating an announcement of what this year's school schedule would look like. At home learning for the month of September will mean that working parents will now have to scramble to find childcare for September and most of the week starting in October.