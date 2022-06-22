Wappingers Falls, NY Man Fatally Hit Near Longtime Fire Station

A Dutchess County man lost his life while walking near a fire station that's served the region for over 150 years.

On Sunday, the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department confirmed one person was fatally hit by a car while walking in Dutchess County.

Wappinger Falls, New York Man Fatally Hit By Car in Dutchess County

On Saturday, June 18, around 10:10 p.m., the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department responded to a report of a person struck by a car on South Avenue near West Academy Street.

The Wappingers Falls Garner Engine, a Dutchess County fire station that's been serving Dutchess County for over 150 years, is located at the corner of South Avenue and West Academy Street, according to Google Maps.

A responding officer found 44-year-old Robert English of Wappingers Falls critically injured in the road, police say.

English, 44, of Wappinger Falls, was transported to the Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center by Mobile Life where he was pronounced dead, according to the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department.

Wappinger Falls Driver Not Charged, Accident Remains Under Investigation

The unnamed driver of the vehicle was not injured, police say. The driver stayed at the scene and as of this writing, no charges have been filed, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The accident remains under investigation by the Wappingers Falls Police Department and the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit," the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department stated. "Wappingers Falls Police were assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Wappingers Falls Fire Department and Mobile Life."

