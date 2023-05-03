Suspect Leads Cops on Wild High-Speed Chase Through Wappingers

A dangerous car chase through the busiest areas of Wappingers Falls landed a driver 29 traffic tickets as well as a charge of felony assault, according to authorities.

Early Monday morning, police were called to a home on Cady Lane in the Town of Wappinger for reports of a domestic violence altercation that resulted in a stabbing. When New York State Troopers arrived at the home, they say an individual who matched the description of the suspect was leaving the scene.

Troopers followed and pulled over a gray 2016 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Wilmary Rosa from the Town of Wappinger. At some point during the traffic stop, police say Rosa quickly put her vehicle into drive and sped away, leading troopers on a chase.

During the pursuit, Rosa allegedly turned off her headlights in an attempt to evade police, reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour. Troopers say the pursuit took them through the Town of Poughkeepsie, over Route 9, and into the Village of Wappingers. Eventually, the suspect stopped her car at a residence in the Village, but police say she refused to exit the vehicle.

After being physically removed from the Honda Accord, Rosa was taken into custody. Troopers say after impounding and searching the vehicle they discovered "multiple quantities of illegal controlled substances."

An investigation into the events leading up to the chase revealed that Rosa allegedly "had a verbal and physical altercation" with an ex-domestic partner before stabbing that person in the leg "numerous times".

Rosa has been charged with Felony Assault in the second degree as well as the misdemeanors of Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosa was also issued 29 vehicle and traffic law tickets. She was arraigned in the Town of Wappinger Court and was being held in Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.

