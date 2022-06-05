Wappingers Falls Featured in Popular Ghost Adventures TV Show

Paranormal activity heating up in Dutchess County.

If you are a fan of the paranormal, ghosts, and all things haunted, the popular TV show Ghost Adventures is set to investigate an interesting report in Wappingers Falls, New York. The show has been on television since 2008 and follows ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley as they travel all over the country to investigate locations that are allegedly haunted.

The Hudson Valley has a few places that are reportedly haunted and if you ask anyone who lives in the area they will most likely have a location they believe is haunted. Places like the old Psychiatric hospital in Poughkeepsie or maybe the Grinnell Library in the heart of Wappingers Falls. Almost everyone has a place or a story about dealing with the paranormal and it looks like one of the stories from the Hudson Valley is going to be featured on Ghost Stories according to their Facebook page.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"Wappingers Falls of Fear"

The episode has Zak Bagans sending the team of investigators to Wappingers Falls, to investigate a report of a "dark presence" harassing a woman's boyfriend. The woman who owns a historic home at an undisclosed location in Wappingers Falls claims that a dark presence is harassing her boyfriend and as the team investigates the case takes a disturbing turn when the woman reveals a strong attachment to the spirits that reside there according to IMDB.

It sounds like this could be an interesting story to follow and honestly, we haven't heard anything about this story before so if you have any information about the woman or the boyfriend featured in the show, please let us know so we can get the full story. (If and when we do, we will update this article with all the details.)

How and When to Watch

The "Wappingers Falls of Fear" episode will be available to stream on Thursday, June 2nd on Discovery Plus service. Get subscription information here.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted