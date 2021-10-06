Walk to Help End Human Trafficking Happening in Poughkeepsie

The event was a virtual last year but it returns to downtown Poughkeepsie in weeks.

The State Department estimates that there is roughly 29 million people enslaved worldwide at any given time. That insanely high number is around the globe but human trafficking and slavery is happening right here in our state and could even be in the Hudson Valley.

New York State has one of the highest populations in the nation. This may be one of the reasons that New York ranks high among the states with the highest reported incidents of human trafficking.

According to World Population Review, in 2019 New York has 2.3 cases per 100,000.

A21, an organization that fights slavery all over the world has organized a walk that will bring together people globally who are marching for the same cause.

This years Walk for Freedom will take place at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie on October 16. It will take place from 9:30 am to 11:00 am.

You can get more details about the event and even register here.

The Bureau of Justice also says the signs of someone that may be a victim of human tracking may appear malnourished, injured or physically abused, may avoid eye contact, and may not posses and ID or personal belongings.

You can seek help or report a tip by calling 1-888-373-7888. You can send text messages as well to 233-733.

