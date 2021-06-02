Buy Your Own Summer Camp in Nearby Fairfield, Connecticut
Camp Candlewood was a Girl Scout Camp on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield, CT. It's now a world of possibility that comes with a price tag of over $9 Million.
Virtual Tour of New Fairfield Summer Camp for Sale on Candlewood Lake
Listen, there are camps you can go to where you are not "roughing it" and I love those. I go to Club Getaway at least once a summer. The cabins are climate controlled, there are fun activities and great food, that's not "glamping" to me.
At Getaway, nature and outdoor activities are the main act, that's the featured artist and sprinkled all around that are killer parties and great food. I also love hardcore camping where you are in a tent or lean-to.
When I say "glamping", I mean the kind of place with seaweed and robes. I mean the kind of place where nature is a view from a room most people will never be in.
People build these places on land that needs to be seen and touched but it never gets used or interacted with. It's just a screensaver on the way to something else.
Hopefully this property ends up in the hands of someone who loves the outdoors, even better, it ends up home to a large group of people who love nature and will get to enjoy it.
You can take a video tour of Camp Candlewood Below.
P.S. Club Getaway should totally buy this. I only have to travel about 30 minutes to get to Kent to enjoy that property but if they had one in New Fairfield, now I'm five minutes away.
P.S. #2 As long as it doesn't end up being home to a local cult, really the whole community wins.