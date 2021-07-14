Viral Photo Looks Exactly Like an Alien Spaceship Light Beam Over Lockport [PIC]

There were thunderstorms passing through Western New York on Tuesday and many of them were very strong this afternoon and early evening.

We saw plenty of rain here in the West Seneca/South Buffalo area and there were also major thunderstorms in Niagara County as well.

According to WIVB, one person in Lockport caught this mysterious light beam on photo on Tuesday and all I can say is “WHAT!?”

Seriously, what is that? A massive number of comments on the WIVB Facebook page are saying it looks like an alien spaceship beam of light and to be honest, I’m with them — it REALLY does!

At first I thought to myself, “is that a tornado?” Then I thought it might be an alien spaceship!

In reality, what it might be is the ray of sun shining through in a very odd way during and just after a thunderstorm; illuminating a very small portion of the sky.

That’s an amazing photo though. It probably only lasted a very brief moment, so to capture it on camera and do it so well is awesome.

We can make the alien jokes because it’s not aliens, but what would we even do if it was? Probably not much, especially if they have a ship with the capabilities of doing that and getting to earth, let’s be honest…

