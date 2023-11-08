Vintage Toy Show Returns to Newburgh, New York this Month

We live in the age of remakes and reboots. Have you ever wondered why? It's most likely because things were just better when you were younger. The television shows were better, the movies were better and the toys were definitely better. Nostalgia is one of those feelings that people are constantly trying to recapture and experience. I have learned that toys and board games is one of the easiest ways to go back to a much more simple and fun time. These things are great little time machines and reminders of the good moments from our childhood.

Newburgh Toy & Collector Show Newburgh Toy & Collector Show loading...

There is big money in collecting toys if you find the right ones. Globe Newswire reports that the toy market sees about a steady 10% increase every year and it is expected to be an $18 billion industry in another 10 years. There is good money in nostalgia.

Toy collecting is one of the fastest growing hobbies in the last 3 years. Since the COVID pandemic there has been a huge surge in people collecting. Maybe people have more time on their hands. Or maybe people have more disposable income to spend on things that they used to love.

Toy show returning to Newburgh, New York.

The 7th annual Newburgh Toy & Collector Show returns to the Newburgh Inn located at 90 NY-17K, Newburgh, New York next Saturday. The event goes down on November 11 from 9am to 5pm. Make your way through over 100 tables and vendors. The Newburgh Toy & Collector Show will have a plenty of vintage and newer toys along comic books and Funko Pops.





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Newburgh Toy Show (@thenewburghtoyshow)