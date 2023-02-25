Victims Of Monroe Fire, NY Identified As Family Of 3

The Monroe Police Department (MPD) shared tragic news yesterday after an overnight housefire claimed the lives of three people. The family has now been identified.

This is the second house fire in Orange County, NY in the last week. The Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department recently responded to flames tearing through a suburban residence on February 18th (below). While no injuries were reported in Montgomery, NY, unfortunately, the same was not true in Monroe where the community is now mourning the loss of a mother, father, and their young child.

Residents in Montgomery, NY were able to safely escape a recent house fire (Facebook/Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department)

Fatal House Fire in Monroe, NY

"On February 23 2023 at approximately 12:55 am, the Monroe Police Department responded along with the Monroe Joint Fire District... for a reported house fire," began a press release from the MPD.

Although neighbors shared that residents still may have still been inside the structure, the MPD said the "fully engulfed house fire" made search and rescue efforts impossible until the flames were extinguished.

3 lives were claimed in the recent house fire in Monroe, NY (CBS New York via YouTube)

Victims Identified in Monroe, NY House Fire

Unfortunately, when first responders were finally able to enter the home, they found three people inside who fell victim to the fire. They have been identified as Kalman and Sarah Goldstein and their daughter, Miriam. Neighbors told reporters that they heard "a loud boom," and saw a small flame. By the time the neighbors came outside, however, the fire was already covering the porch.

Flames from last night (left) left a smoking shell the following morning (CBS New York via YouTube)

Fire Safety Tips

House fires are always dangerous, but overnight blazes can be especially deadly. Ready.gov recommends that renters and homeowners replace smoke detector batteries every six months, and sleep with bedroom doors closed to slow the spread of flames.

If you awake to your smoke alarm, remember to stay low to the ground and feel doorknobs for heat and look for smoke through door cracks before exiting your bedroom.

