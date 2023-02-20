Devastating Fire Rips Through Hudson Valley Home

A violent fire ripped through a Hudson Valley residence on Saturday, causing devastating damage.

There's nothing more terrifying than imagining your home bursting into flames. Unfortunately, that nightmare became a reality for some Hudson Valley homeowners this weekend.

The Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department says a call came in just after 3 pm on Saturday reporting a structure fire on Hill Avenue not far From Route 52. Upon arrival, first responders say they discovered "heavy some and flames" coming out of the corner of the residence.

Not knowing if there were occupants inside, firefighters forced entry into the home and began to search room to room as mutual aid services arrived on the scene. Luckily, there were no injuries reported in the tragic blaze but the home continued to ignite as the fire raged on.

Photos of the fire show half of the home completely engulfed in flames with thick, dark smoke billowing out of the roof. According to Montgomery firefighters, they were able to "knock down" the main body of fire before identifying hot spots that remained throughout the rest of the structure. The volunteers used ladders and a ladder truck to access the roof and continue to fight the fire.

The fire department posted sympathies to the homeowner on Facebook and reported that their trucks were back in service just two and a half hours after responding to the house fire.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately revealed but is most likely still under investigation.

