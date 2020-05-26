Veterinary Services, Campgrounds, RV Parks Reopen in New York

New York State is taking more steps toward fully reopening.

Over the weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced campgrounds and RV parks veterinarian services can all reopen across New York State.

"State beaches are open. Campgrounds will open tomorrow. We urge New Yorkers to be smart," Cuomo tweeted on Saturday.

Campgrounds and RV parks statewide were officially allowed to welcome visitors on Monday.

"Campgrounds must take precautions to ensure campers maintain appropriate social distancing and adhere to proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols, including but not limited to maintaining six feet of distance between campers, unless wearing an acceptable face covering, excluding persons from the same household who are camping together," the Empire State Development writes in new guidance.

Veterinary and livestock medical services are allowed to can get their practices up and running again on Tuesday.

Cuomo also announced professional sports teams in New York can start practicing in New York. Fans still aren't allowed into arenas or stadiums.

While the spread of COVID-19 is slowing, Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to remain alert and to continue following social distancing protocols.

"Be smart. Masks work. In simple New York terms: Don’t be stupid," Cuomo said on Monday.