Would You Trust a Veterinarian to Give You a Covid Vaccine?

At first, I thought this was crazy but wasn't Hershel from The Walking Dead a vet?

You have to admit the post-vaccination selfies would be a lot cuter at a veterinary clinic.

Last month the CDC recommended that veterinarians be prioritized when getting the vaccine during the rollout process. They are far more useful than just taking care of our pets during the pandemic.

Most pet owners treat their pets like humans and like they are part of the family. You want the best care for your furry companions. You put a lot of trust in your veterinarian. Would you trust them to give you your COVID-19 vaccination?

In several states, many people are getting vaccinated by vets.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, several veterinarians arrived at a vaccination site in Nevada where they were briefed and show how to properly administer the vaccine. The AVMA said that it was reported to them that veterinarians were helping in Connecticut, Colorado, Ohio and Nevada.

No, it didn't say people were getting the shots at the actual vet clinic although it would be a nice change of scenery. The waiting room experience would be so much more pleasant if you're surrounded by cats, dogs and guinea pigs.

I know it seems ridiculous but if a doctor can be trusted with an AKC purebred French Bulldog or a prize-winning racehorse I have to assume they can give me one or two doses of a vaccine.

