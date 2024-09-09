Alien-Looking Bug Seen in the Hudson Valley, Do Not Touch

My sincerest apologies to any and all insectophobia-prone readers out there in the Hudson Valley, but this latest bug discovery is among the wildest.

Earlier this month, someone in the New Paltz area posted videos of a fuzzy-looking multi-legged(?), bug on Facebook. The orange blob, looking like something straight out of Stranger Things or some space flix, can be seen waddling about in the video.

Monkey Slug in New Paltz, NY Janna Davidson Gilbert

The question is, what on Earth is this thing and is it harmful?

Have You Ever Heard of a Hag Moth?

This colorful critter has a few names. Hag moth and monkey slug caterpillar are a few, but scientifically, this being is known as a Phobetron Pithecium.

This orange little guy spotted in Ulster County is really a caterpillar that eventually transforms into an adult hag moth. According to Virginia State University, adult hag moths are pretty inconspicuous compared to their earlier coats as caterpillars.

The other distinction between a young hag moth caterpillar and an adult is its hazardous effect on humans.

Where Do Hag Moth Caterpillars Like to Live?

These hag moths are typically seen along the Eastern half of the U.S. According to Butterflies and Moths of North America, they've been seen as far north as Quebec, Canada, and as far south as Florida. The furthest west they've been seen is Nebraska.

In terms of the kind of habitat, you'll typically find them in areas with a lot of shrubbery. They feed off of trees like dogwoods, hickories, oaks, and occasionally apple trees. Virginia State University does note that while they do feed off of a variety of trees, they hardly ever cause damage to the growth of what they feed off of.



It's extremely rare to ever find one of these inside of your home. Around the outside of your home is a different story.

Hazards of Hag Moth Caterpillars

While these guys look soft, spongy, and harmless (despite being extremely bizarre to the naked eye), they are considered venomous.

While they look pettable, you definitely do not want to be touching these critters. That fuzzy coat it has is actually made up of little tiny hairs that sting when you touch them.

Sponge Moth Caterpillar in Ulster County, NY Janna Davidson Gilbert

The Missouri Department of Conservation shares that the sting resembles that of a bee sting in both the feeling and how your body reacts.

If you can't resist the urge to touch one of these guys, you'll likely end up in some discomfort and your skin may begin to swell. You should wash the affected area as soon as possible and remove whatever little caterpillar hairs are caught in your skin.

Like a bee sting, you can rest the pain with ice and steroid cream for the discomfort but if the area remains sensitive after a number of days, Virginia State Univerity writes that this is a sign to seek out a doctor.

So, all in all, these aren't the worst critters to spot. They typically don't join up to form infestations like a ladybug crew, they're just incredibly striking to see and a little bit dangerous to touch.

