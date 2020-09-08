A dramatic crash happened late Tuesday morning in Westchester County that ended with vehicle lying near the edge of a reservoir. Not too many details are known about the crash, but officials are currently investigating.

CBS NY is reporting that the SUV crashed through a row of tress and then landed near the edge of Amawalk Reservoir. CBS says the accident happened off 202 near the town of Somers.

The Daily Voice is reporting that all four occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the vehicle, Patch is reporting that one man was treated at Westchester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Offcials say the other three occupants were uninjured. It is not entirely certain what lead to the accident.