Trailer Drops For HBO Max Show Filmed at Vassar

The red carpet has been rolled out for the Hudson Valley.

The summer of 2021 was the busiest season for movie and television production across the Hudson Valley. Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max were all working on different projects in Ulster, Orange, Sullivan, and Dutchess Counties. Shows like The White House Plumbers, Life and Beth, Pretty Little Liars, and The Sex Lives of College Girls were all seen making TV magic at one point or another.

That TV magic is now coming to the small screen and the Hudson Valley is getting the spotlight its been craving.

The first trailer has been released for one HBO Max show that took over Vassar College in Poughkeepsie during the warmer months.

Emmy nominated Writer/Actress/Comedian/The Office star Mindy Kaling is the mastermind behind the new limited series on HBO Max, The Sex Lives of College Girls. In the newly released trailer, we see Vassar College transform into New England's Essex College. According to HBO Max the show will follow "four college roommates as they arrive at New England’s prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus."

Take a look at the trailer below:

How many Hudson Valley landmarks did you catch?

I'm sure you'll be able to see the beauty of them all when The Sex Lives of College Girls airs on November, 18ths on HBO Max.

The Sex Lives of College girls stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Leighton and Alya Chanelle Scott.

Post Malone Visits Poughkeepsie

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

11 Jaw Dropping Before and After Photos of Rachael Ray's Renovated Upstate New York Home Back in August of 2020, Rachael Ray shared devastating news that her home in Lake Luzerne had been destroyed. A year later, the home is newly renovated and absolutely gorgeous.