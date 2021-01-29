VALENTINE’S GOD & GODDESS GUITAR GIVEAWAY

Are you looking for the ULTIMATE Valentine's Day gift this year? We have the most unique opportunity for you to score an exclusive custom designed guitar for not only you, but one for your sweetheart as well.

101.5 WPDH has teamed up with Ronz World Guitar Gallery & Rock Shop in Beacon for the Valentine's God and Goddess guitar giveaway. Forget the flowers and chocolates this year and enter to win his and hers custom designed guitars from Ronz World. You will get to select the band or rock star that you want this custom design to be crafted after plus you will get to work with Ron directly on the design.

Each weekday starting on Monday February 1st, we will send out an alert through the WPDH APP with lyrics to a classic rock love (or anti-love) song. You will then have to click on the alert and text us in the studio with the artist and song title of the song, and you will be automatically qualified. You can qualify once per alert and all correct guesses will earn you one entry into the contest.

We will also give you one bonus way to qualify by stopping into Ronz World and scan the special QR code on site to have one extra chance to get your name in the running.

We will then pick our winner and announce them on the Boris and Robyn show on Tuesday February 16th.