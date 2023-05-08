PD: Upstate New York Son Murdered Father In Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing his father in their home.

On Friday, the Ulster Police Department confirmed a local man was charged with murder.

Ulster County, New York Man Found Murdered Inside Home

Police conducted a welfare check at a Main Street home in Lake Katrine on Thursday, May 4, around 3:45 p.m.

Arriving officers found 57-year-old Anthony Roberts dead inside his home. Police soon determined Roberts was the victim of a homicide.

A further investigation identified Brian Roberts as the suspect. Police didn't say how their investigation led to officers identifying Brian as the suspect.

Son Charged With Murder In Lake Katrine, New York

Roberts was found walking on Neighborhood Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and taken into custody without incident. Brian Roberts lives at the home on Main Street with Anthony.

Roberts was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony. He was processed at the Ulster Police Department and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingston Police Department, the Kingston / Ulster Emergency Services Unit, and the Ruby Fire Department.

