300+ Migrant Relocation Plan Forces State of Emergency In Hudson Valley, New York County

A Hudson Valley county is under a "State of Emergency" due to an "absurd" New York City plan.

On Saturday, Rockland County Executive Ed Day confirmed he declared a State of Emergency

State of Emergency Declared In Rockland County, New York

The decision came one day after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he plans to send up to 300 migrants to two hotels in the Hudson Valley because of overcrowding in New York City.

"Extreme actions warrant extreme measures. I warned the NYC Mayor that if you try to run us down you will find me and others in your way and we won't back up. This State of Emergency declaration is the first of its kind in an inter-municipal scenario and the hotel and any City personnel will be looking at the potential of arrest and/or daily fines of nearly $70,000 for violations of this edict. I promised that Rockland would not yield so here we are. No wavering and no retreat," Day strongly stated.

Ed Day: 340 Migrant Men To Be Sent To Orangeburg, New York Hotel

According to Rockland County officials, lawmakers discovered New York City planned to ship 340 adult men to Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg for four months with plans to secure their work permits to integrate into the community.

“This is absurd, and we will not stand for it. There is nothing humanitarian about a Sanctuary City sending busloads of people to a County that does not have the infrastructure to care for them. It’s the same as throwing them in the middle of the ocean with nowhere to swim,” Day added.

Rockland County is already "seeing a strain to schools, food pantries, housing, and social services due to an increasing number of undocumented individuals resettling in Rockland," officials note.

New York City officials say they will provide short-term funding and services to Rockland County.

"While city officials also allege they will provide some short-term funding and services to these individuals, no realistic plans have been communicated as to who will house, feed, and support these individuals in the long-term," Rockland County states in a press release.

Adams released the following statement:

"This new, voluntary program will provide asylum seekers with temporary housing, access to services, and connections to local communities as they build a stable life in New York state."

Migrants May Also Be Sent To Orange County, New York

CNN reports Mayor Adams also plans to send migrants to Orange Lake, a hamlet in Orange County. Orange County officials have yet to comment.

