Upper Hudson Valley Woman Murders Man, Police Say

An upper Hudson Valley woman is accused of fatally stabbing a man she knew.

On Saturday, New York State Police in Livingston arrested 52-year-old Diana L. Huyck of Stuyvesant for murder in the 2nd Degree, a class A-I felony.

On Friday around 6:15 p.m., Troopers responded to a reported stabbing on Dolly Drive in the town of Stuyvesant. Upon arrival, they located the victim, 50-year-old John K. Ford of Austerlitz and attempted life-saving techniques.

Ford, unfortunately, succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased by responding emergency medical personnel, according to New York State Police.

The preliminary investigation indicates during a domestic dispute Huyck stabbed Ford, police say. Authorities did not release how their investigation led to Huyck's murder charge.

Huyck was arraigned before the town of Stuyvesant Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance scheduled for April 21.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, the Columbia County Coroner’s Office, Troop K Forensic Investigation Unit, and Troop K Major Crimes Unit were all on scene investigating.

