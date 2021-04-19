Warning: Police in New York, Hudson Valley Will Increase Patrols

Police across New York State will spend extra time patrolling roads looking for speeding drivers.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced the department will be participating in the New York State Governors Traffic and Safety Committee "No Empty Chair" campaign. The enforce campaign will run from April 19 until April 23.

The initiative is to raise awareness of highway dangers during prom and graduation season to make sure every student makes it to their prom and graduation this year.

Starting Monday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department will be focusing enforcement efforts on speeding in school zones, police say. Drivers are reminded that people walking is more common in school zone areas and reduced speed zones for schools ensure drivers are more aware of their surroundings and have a better reaction time, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department plans to release more information regarding more enforcement and locations during enforcement efforts this month.

Other police departments across the Hudson Valley have stepped up patrols during "No Empty Chair" campaigns in years past and are expected to join in this year as well.

The enforcement component of the campaign target specific infractions statewide during the week, as well as other vehicle and traffic law violations. The New York Traffic Safety website states police across New York will be focusing on these infractions this week:

Monday, April 19, 2021 – Speeding in School Zones

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Cell Phone Use and Texting

Thursday, April 22, 2021 – Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving

High schools across the state are encouraged to conduct outreach during this campaign and throughout the prom and graduation season.

In addition to educating students about safe driving, state and local law enforcement increase patrols near local high schools throughout the state, and officers are vigilant in enforcing violations of the Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) law. The GDL is intended to provide time for young drivers to gain critical experience in various traffic scenarios in a safe and controlled manner, officials say.

