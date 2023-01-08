Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open

"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over.

"After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the owners continued. Upper Depot, located in a newly-renovated former train station in Hudson, NY opened its doors at the end of December and just celebrated its first full week as an official business.

The reviews are already in.

"They did a great job renovating this old train station and turning it into a comfortable hangout... A fabulous addition to the area!", said a five-star Google review. "Lots of people there tonight. Very nice place… nice vibe" said an attendee of the December grand opening. But what about the beer?

Upper Depot opened with impressive tap diversity. Their grand opening included a Kolsch Ale, IPA, Stout, and a Steam Ale. They also recently introduced their own Hefeweizen. While there's no food menu currently available, those in attendance of the grand opening reported that food trucks will be on-site starting in February and that patrons are currently able to bring in their own food.

Visit Upper Depot Brewing at 708 State in Hudson, NY, and speaking of great local breweries, have you heard of Industrial Arts' plan for their new beer garden? Check out the unique idea below.

