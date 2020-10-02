Updated Map Shows Where COVID-19 is Spreading in Orange County

Officials in Orange County say the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county is directly linked to the orthodox community in Palm Tree.

Earlier this week, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Orange County is directly related orthodox community in Palm Tree.

In mid-September, Satmar Headquarters posted photos on Twitter that claim "thousands" attended a "peaceful pray demonstration" at a synagogue in Kiryas Joel, according to the tweet.

The photos, which you can see below, appear to show hundreds, or thousands as the post claims, gathered without masks or following New York State's social distancing rules.

On Thursday, the Orange County Department of Health released a map that shows the estimated number of cases throughout the county.

"The ten-day rolling average of daily new cases increased from 12 daily to 20 daily cases ten days later, to 35 average daily new cases of COVID-19 spread throughout the county," The Orange County Department of Health wrote on Facebook while releasing the map. "To prevent further transmission of COVID-19 residents are advised to adhere to safety measures including but not limited to wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, as well as avoiding mass gatherings."

Estimated Active COVID-19 Cases as of Oct. 1 in Orange County:

Palm Tree: 101-200 Cases

City of Newburgh: 26-50 Cases

Town of Newburgh: 11-25 Cases

New Windsor: 11-25 Cases

Montgomery: 11-25 Cases

Blooming Grove: 11-25 Cases

Monroe: 11-25 Cases

Woodbury: 11-25 Cases

Middletown: 11-25 Cases

Warwick: 11-25 Cases

Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases

Highlands: 1-10 Cases

Cornwall: 1-10 Cases

Chester: 1-10 Cases

Hamptonburgh: 1-10 Cases

Goshen: 1-10 Cases

Wawayanda: 1-10 Cases

Wallkill: 1-10 Cases

Crawford: 1-10 Cases

Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases

Greenville: 1-10 Cases

Deerpark: 1-10 Cases

Across New York State, three Hudson Valley zip codes have the highest positive rate of COVID-19 over the past week. The positivity rate for the past week in the Monroe, Spring Valley and Monsey regions is over 15 percent, according to the governor's office.

Cuomo says he has met with leaders of the Orthodox Jewish community in Orange and Rockland counties to talk about a huge spike in coronavirus cases. The governor wants the Orthodox community has to do a better job of making sure everyone understands how contagious COVID-19 is.