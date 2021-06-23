Update: Real Reason Why Mall in Hudson Valley ‘Locked Down’

We've learned more information about why a mall in the Hudson Valley was "locked down" following reports of a shooter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tuesday afternoon the Galleria at Crystal Run at 1 Galleria Drive in Middletown was locked down following reports of shots fired.

"Reports of shots fired in the mall. Multiple Units O/S assessing the situation. Mall being evacuated. Multiple FD En route for traffic control and evacuation," Hudson Valley NY Incidents wrote on Facebook.

Hudson Valley NY Incidents later update its post and said there were "Reports of a male with a gun in the mall."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The Town of Wallkill Police Department confirmed police responded to the Galleria at Crystal Run for a report of a person armed inside the mall.

"We are currently investigating a report of a person armed in the Galleria at Crystal Run. The mall currently locked down," the Town of Wallkill Police Department said in a press release.

Around 4:40 p.m., police said an "all clear" was given at the mall.

"At this time an all clear is being given at the Galleria Mall, all people locked down are asked to exit the closest exit," the Town of Wallkill Police stated.

Later on Tuesday police gave more details. Officers responded to the Galleria at Crystal Run around 2:56 p.m., for to a report of a “suspicious person” at the Mall.

When officers arrived on the scene, a citizen advised that she observed a man possibly armed with a gun, walking in the mall parking lot, police say.

A subsequent investigation disclosed that there was no threat to anyone at the mall, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department.

Shortly afterward, the lockdown was lifted and the mall reopened.

Keep Scrolling:

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state