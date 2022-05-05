‘Unforeseen Circumstances’ Closes Hudson Valley, New York Walmart

Store officials had to close a Walmart in the Hudson Valley due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The Walmart located at 470 Route 211 East Mechanicstown, New York was forced to close on Wednesday due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Walmart in Middletown, New York Closed

"We are currently closed TODAY due to unforeseen circumstances. Stay Tuned for updates on when we will reopen," Walmart Middletown wrote on Facebook on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

We are currently closed TODAY due to unforeseen circumstances. Stay Tuned for updates on when we will reopen. Posted by Walmart Middletown on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

People commented on the post saying they noticed an ambulance outside the Wallkill Walmart around 6:15 a.m. and a fire truck with people standing outside the store around 7 a.m.

Another person commented saying there was an odor of gas inside the Walmart and several employees got sick.

"Several employees got sick from it and seeked medical attention," Kathleen Davenport wrote. "Odor of gas inside the building a few overnight employees got sick from it."

The Orange County, NY Fire Calls Facebook page confirmed that an odor of gas was reported near the Walmart on Route 211 East.

Gas Leak at CVS in Wallkill, Near Walmart

The Orange County NY Fire Calls post reported the odor of gas was reported from the CVS located at 399 Route 211 East. The post went on to state four people were being treated for an illness.

"911 advising EMS also dispatched for 4 patients complaining of illness," Orange County NY Fire Calls wrote on Facebook.

Silver Lake Fire | Odor of Gas Inside | 399 Rt 211 East

12:32

OCFC 1 Posted by Orange County NY Fire Calls on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Walmart Reopens

Three hours after the Walmart Middletown Facebook page announced that the Wallkill Walmart had reopened.

"Thank you for your patience! 💗," Walmart Middletown wrote.

Thank you for your patience! 💗 Posted by Walmart Middletown on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

