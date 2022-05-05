Why There’s a Mustache Painted on a Busy Hudson Valley Street

There's a heartbreaking reason why a huge yellow mustache is painted on a busy Hudson Valley street.

Motorists who look carefully can discover some truly interesting things while driving around the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a giant Prozac pill or the world's second largest gnome, there are some truly wacky roadside sights to behold.

One curious landmark is the giant mustache. You may have noticed the huge painting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Located on a busy stretch of road just around the corner from the Underwear Factory, the yellow mustache is impossible to miss.

This week, the facial hair was given a fresh coat of paint using a stencil made specifically for the job. Yellow spray paint was applied to the spot, once again making the mustache easily visible to those driving by.

While some may find the sight of a giant mustache on the road humorous, the reason why it's there is actually heartbreaking. The painting is done every year to honor the life of Timothy "Timbo" Gunther. The City of Poughkeepsie firefighter lost his life in 2015 after responding to a call on Church Street.

In an attempt to rescue the life of an 18-year-old, Gunther died at the scene. The 54-year-old was a beloved member of the fire department, known for his huge smile topped with his signature bushy mustache. The 21-year veteran of the fire department is remembered as a devoted father, dog lover and avid playwright.

On May 5 of each year, in honor of Gunther, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department repaints the mustache on Main Street. You can see it in front of engine bay 2 at the Poughkeepsie Public Safety Facility.

