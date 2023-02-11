I am not a wildlife expert by any means but I do enjoy learning from watching and reading what Hudson Valley wildlife experts like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) publish. It is amazing what you can learn.

As you know the Hudson Valley is rich with wildlife of all sorts and with winter coming to a close we will be starting to see some of our animal neighbors re-emerge from the winter rest. It won't be long before we are talking about bears in our yards and turtles in the road.

Underweight Bears Now Being Care For at Wildlife Center in New York

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Speaking of bears one of the Hudson Valley's more well-known Wildlife rescue organizations, the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) posted this week on social media that they have taken under their care three underweight bears in the past two weeks.

Get our free mobile app

You may recall me telling you about an orphan bear that the FFFWC took in late last Fall that they planned to care for during the winter months so that the little one could survive until this Spring. Now Woodstock the Bear will have some friends.

SEE Also: Woodstock the Bear Gets Home for the Winter

According to a post on Facebook dated February 8th the FFFWC with assistance from the NYS DEC has taken in 3 very underweight bears. Two of the bears are considered adults but only weigh 10 or so pounds. At their current age, they should be coming in at about 60 pounds.

We are so pleased they have doubled their weight already and were recently released into a outdoor pen with more room to stretch out. Eventually they will be introduced to our other two bear in a larger enclosure with trees to climb until their release back to the wild in theSpring! (FFFWC via Facebook)

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Caring for Bears in NY

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center is located in Hunter, New York. They are a non-profit organization whose goal is to help wild animals. Their motto is Let Wild be Wild. Their goal is to rehab animals in their care and release them back into their natural environment. They welcome donations plus they have other ways you can help.

Animals Helped by the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in NY

Wild Animals in Rehab When we see an animal that has been hurt or is in distress it is in our nature to want to help but the reality is we need to leave it to the professional. Our job is to report it so that trained people can step in to assist the animal that needs help. Luckily there are many Animal Rehabilitators in the Hudson Valley who are good at what they do.

Animals that Might Live With You This Winter in New York