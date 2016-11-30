Ulster County Man Accused of Armed Robbery and Drug Store

A nearly four month investigation led to an Ulster County man’s arrest for allegedly using a gun to steal medication and money from a local pharmacy.

Early in the morning on Aug. 16, 2016, the Ulster County 911 Center received a report of an armed robbery that occurred at the Catskill Pharmacy on State Route 209 in Kerhonkson.

A initial investigation revealed that a man, wearing a mask and holding a weapon, entered the pharmacy and demanded prescription medications as well as money, police say.

As officials investigated further, they determined that the unknown man was armed with a pistol and held the pharmacist at gunpoint demanding the medication.

Following an intensive investigation, 40-year-old Joshua Stuart of Kerhonkson was recently arrested in connection with the armed robbery, authorities say.