Ulster County Inmate Found in Possession of Illegal Narcotic

You know the way stories like this usually work out is fairly simple. A person commits a crime, law enforcement apprehends the person, the person gets their time in court, person is found guilty and serves punishment. Overall, fairly easy process to understand.

That is exactly what happened recently in case that Ulster County Detectives handled, only this case was slightly different. This case required Detectives to visit the Ulster County Jail because the suspect was and is, a current inmate.

Drugs in a Jail Cell

This incident is what began the month of April for members of Ulster County law enforcement. According to the press release, Detectives were contacted by members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division after officers discovered and recovered approximately 18 grams or less than 1 ounce of an "unknown substance" in the jail cell of an inmate.

An investigation was carried out and it was discovered that the unknown substance was actually crack cocaine. The illegal narcotic was discovered in the jail cell of inmate identified as 30-year old Jaquan Hamilton of Chatam.

Arrest and Charges

Following the discovery of the crack cocaine, Hamilton was placed under arrest and subsequently charged. Hamilton is now facing the felony charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (2 counts) and Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree.

Later he was arraigned in the Central Arraignment Part Court (CAP) of Ulster County and remains incarcerated in the Ulster County Jail on unrelated charges. Hamilton will reappear in Kingston City Court, however a date and time for that reappearance has not been determined as of yet.

