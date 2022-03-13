Ulster County Gas Station Mascot has Gone Missing! Where did it go?

Could his disappearance have something to do with the fact that gas prices are out of control today?

Traveling on Route 9W in the Marlboro area the other day I noticed that one of Ulster County's more popular gas station mascots has gone missing. Now I'm not sure if any other gas station in the Hudson Valley has a mascot but I do know that this particular gas station has had an unlikely mascot for a few years now and out of nowhere, he has disappeared.

The Sinclair gas station located at 1364 Route 9W, Marlboro, has had a giant dinosaur roaming their parking lot for quite some time. The dinosaur became a popular site to see while driving through Marlboro in the last few years and back when the COVID-19 pandemic began even "Dino" got in on the mask-wearing when we were getting introduced to masks. Recently out of nowhere the dinosaur has disappeared and I felt I needed to launch my own investigation to find out what happened to him.

Where did the dinosaur in Marlboro go?

"Dino's" whereabouts are unknown at the present time but according to a worker at the gas station, the dinosaur has left the area because the location is no longer a Sinclair Gas station. The station is now operating under the Valero name and with Sinclair leaving, the dinosaur went with the name.

Before the change in name the gas station was one of the cheapest locations to fill up in the Hudson Valley and with the rise in gas prices everywhere let's hope that the gas station continues to be one of the cheaper places to get gas.

