You Have to See These Homemade UFOs Hidden in the Hudson Valley

There's never a dull moment in the Hudson Valley. With so much to see, do and explore, there's no time to be bored. Even upon an adventure, you may stumble across something that you have never seen before. A similar situation happened to me.

The Hudson Valley has endless activities to participate in, sights to see, and excursions to join in on.

I was attending an event in Boiceville, NY at The Onteora Mountain House. On my ride up there, I came across hidden UFOS on the right side of the road. I was so intrigued that I turned around and headed back in the direction where I came from.

As my friend and I pulled up, we not only saw a photo opportunity but also unique statues and figurines of things that we have not seen before.

The owner then came over and started talking to my friend and me. He was very polite and told us to come back whenever we wanted to. I was able to see that the owner loved what he did and took pride in his work on display outside.

Have you ever spotted a UFO in the Hudson Valley?

Fabulous Furniture is located in Boiceville, NY. This furniture store has unique sculptures on site. These sculptures consist of spaceships, robots, dinosaurs, rockets and more. My favorite sculpture at Fabulous Furniture was the alien and rocket.

This popular furniture store has been open since the 1970s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabulous Furniture (@fabulousfurniture)

Steve Heller started Fabulous Furniture in the 1970s. Before then, Heller worked with wood and used to deliver papers. During his adventure, he enjoyed bringing home fallen trees to bring home and carve them into anything.

Fabulous Furniture has Live Edge Furniture. On site, they saw dry and mill. They take pride in that nothing is dyed or stained.

How will you get to Fabulous Furniture to see these UFOs and more?

Be sure to take in the beautiful views in the Hudson Valley. On your way up, stop by Fabulous Furniture to see this one of a kind location for yourself.

Did you know that the Hudson Valley has roadside attractions?

There are so many roadside attractions to see in the Hudson Valley. From Gnome Chomsky, Uncle Sam's House, The Mushroom House and The Fork in the Road, each experience is different.

Fabulous Furniture

3930 NY-28, Boiceville, NY 12412

What's one of your favorite roadside attractions? Share with us below.

