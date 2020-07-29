Two Trucks Stolen From Hudson Valley Ford Dealership

A Ford dealership in the Hudson Valley along with state police are trying to locate two trucks that were stolen from the dealership.

State police from the Brewster barracks are investigating a stolen vehicle complaint from Brewster Ford, located at 1024 State Route 22 in Brewster.

The vehicles stolen were taken from the sales lot between July 18 and July 28, 2020. The provided images are of the actual vehicles stolen. A white 2019 Ford F-350, 4X4, Crew Cab, with vehicle identification number 1FT8W3BT6KEG29696.

The second was a Silver 2020 F-250, 4X4, Super Cab, with vehicle identification number 1FT8X2BT7LEC90956.

A quick google search showed that these trucks are not cheap costing in excess of $50,000.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location of the trucks or the individuals responsible is asked to contact the state police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case number 9731188.