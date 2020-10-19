Two Iconic Eddie Van Halen Guitars to Be Auctioned by Julien’s Auctions

Eddie Van Halen's name is synonymous with the guitar and two of his prized instruments are set to headline an upcoming Julien's Auctions event.

Eddie's custom designed 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series guitar (stage played, of course) and a customized and played electric guitar built by Eddie with his guitar tech are two of the top items on the block for the upcoming auction.

The "Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'N' Roll Announced" auction will take place Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills and also online at www.juliensauctions.com.

Eddie hand striped his 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar. It comes with a maple neck and fingerboard, Fender Stratocaster-style headstock numbered on the back No. 54, in the unique white and black abstract design in the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar.

The front of the body is signed Eddie Van Halen, initialed VH 04 and inscribed in Van Halen’s hand San Antonio Texas / 9-28-04. This guitar also features an EVH humbucking pickup with evidence of a cigarette burn to the front. Accompanying the guitar are multiple photos of Van Halen hand-applying taped stripes to the guitar, photos of him playing the guitar onstage in San Antonio and an EVH hardshell case with a partly-smoked cigarette in a plastic vial.

Eddie Van Halen Guitars to Be Auctioned

Julien's Auctions

The other iconic guitar on the block is a customized electric guitar serial number F 0024 built by Van Halen with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at the guitarist's 5150 home studio. It features a red body with white and black stripes designed and applied by Van Halen. The guitar has a maple neck and fingerboard with dot inlays, pointed Kramer headstock with Kramer machine heads, single humbucker pickup and Floyd Rose tremolo.

In 1991, the guitar was gifted to Van Halen's close friend Bryan Cash, the owner of Cash's Centenary Oyster House in Shreveport, La. It is inscribed Yo - / Bryan / Let's get / shucked / up / Eddie Van Halen / 5150 and was displayed at the bar where it was played by Van Halen when he visited. The guitar also includes a white Van Halen guitar pick and 2 backstage passes, one labelled Bertinelli Guest.

Both of these guitars are estimated to sell each between $40,000 - $80,000.

“As we were preparing for our annual Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions. “We are honored to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes. His instruments join their rightful place among other rock royalty items from Kurt Cobain, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith and many others we look forward to announcing in the coming weeks.”

Other auction highlights, as alluded to by Julien, include a Kurt Cobain stage played and smashed black Fender Stratocaster guitar used on Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero Tour and gifted by the grunge icon to an audience member after their performance at the Palais Omnisport de Rennes in Rennes, France, on Feb 16, 1994; a Michael Jackson’s white nylon right-hand glove with a silver-tone metal hook, entirely adorned with hand-sewn Swarovski crystals used by The King of Pop onstage throughout the historic Victory tour; a Lady Gaga black Kaimin PVC jacket worn in the promotional video and photoshoot for her makeup brand, Haus Laboratories and Aerosmith’s 1993 MTV Video Music Award Moonman for the Viewers’ Choice Award for the single “Cryin’.”

There are also David Bowie, Madonna and Elvis Presley items on the block. For more details visit the Julien's Auctions site and to register to make a bid prior to the auction, head here.