TV Filming to Close Several Dutchess County Streets This Week

Getting around in the Hudson Valley may be a bit more challenging this week thanks to Ben Stiller's new TV show.

The new Apple+ series, Severance, is filming in and around The Hudson Valley this month. The series is described as a "workplace thriller drama" about a company that is attempting to control the thoughts of its employees. Actors Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken and John Turturro all star in the series, with some being spotted already filming scenes in the area. Photos of Adam Scott wearing a grey suit and performing in front of the cameras have been circulating on Facebook.

Portions of the City of Kingston were shut down last week to accommodate filming for the new series. This week, stars of the show will be acting in front of the fake storefronts that have now popped up along Main Street in Beacon. A clothing store, plant store and other businesses that appear to be real are actually set dressings that have been painstakingly produced for this week's shoot.

As a result of the filming, several streets and parking lots will be closed from Monday, March 15 through Wednesday morning from 3pm to 7am. The locations include:

Municipal Parking Lot on Churchill Street

North Street from Main Street to Locust Place

South Street from Main Street to Locust Place

Leonard Street from Amity Street to East Main Street

Verplanck Avenue from Davis Street to Main Street

Churchill Street from Main Street to Spring Valley Street (local traffic only)

Monday, which appears to be the busiest day of filming, will generate "rolling closures," but parking will be allowed on the following streets:

Russell Avenue



Spring Street



Locust Place



Falconer Street



Boyce Street



Grove Street



Liberty Street

On Monday, March 15th from 3 pm until 7 am Main Street from Tioronda Avenue to Ackerman Street will be closed and parking will not be allowed.

On Tuesday, March 16th from 3 pm until 7 am Main Street from Teller Avenue to Ackerman Street will be closed and parking will not be allowed.

