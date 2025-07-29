It's happened yet again. Officials say that a tractor-trailer struck an overpass on the New York State Thruway causing damage. The out-of-state driver was reportedly ticketed, as the vehicle was determined to be over the allowed clearance height.

Coincidentally, the latest crash came only a day after New York State Police had announced on Facebook they has partnered with the Department of Transportation to remind drivers with larger vehicles to check their vehicle heights to prevent such collisions.

Tractor-Trailer Strikes Overpass On New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on Friday, July 25, at about 11:41 AM, troopers responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes of the New York State Thruway, just before Exit 41 in the town of Tyre, in Seneca County.

See Also: Dump Truck Gets Stuck Under In Bridge In New York State

Troopers say that the investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer, being operated by a 32-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was headed westbound when it struck the overpass at mile post marker 315.9. A vehicle in an adjacent lane struck debris from the tractor-trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to the reports.

The truck driver, who was not injured, was ticketed for operating an over-height vehicle.

Following an inspection, troopers say that it was determined that the Route 89 overpass was damaged by the impact from the truck.

For the safety of the travelling public, police say that Thruway maintenance personnel will be closing the southbound lane on Route 89 and setting up temporary traffic signals to allow for traffic to flow in both directions.