Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper.

All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers say they discovered an unconscious man lying on the ground. While first responders attended to the man, authorities say Katelyn A. Stevens of Middletown testified that the injured man was attempting to rob her. While taking Stevens' statement, police were in the middle of putting someone else into custody when the 36-year-old woman allegedly stepped in to stop the arrest.

Troopers say Stevens "became aggressive" and was yelling at police. That's when one of the New York State troopers says Stevens "physically punched" them in the face. After the alleged assault, troopers restrained the woman and took her into custody. During the tussle, Stevens allegedly spit blood at the trooper, hitting them in the face.

After being punched and spit on, the state trooper received treatment at Garnet Health. Stevens, on the other hand, was taken into custody and charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration and Felony Assault in the second degree.

The Middletown woman is expected to appear in City of Middletown Court on Wednesday morning.

