Trooper “Attacked” Responding to Domestic Incident in Westchester County

Members of New York State law enforcement had their hands full while responding to what was called a domestic incident in Westchester County. The incident took place in the area of Croton Falls, a part of the town of Somers.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Domestic Scene in Somers

The incident in question reportedly took place on Thursday December 5, 2024. After being alerted to the event, members of the New York State Police as well as the Somers Police Department responded to the scene.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police....

Screams could be heard from inside the residence as the first Trooper arrived on scene....

Upon hearing these screams, Trooper forced his entry to the residence where he was soon confronted by the suspect at the center of the issue. The suspect who was later identified as 50-year old Andujar Heriberto, was armed with a screwdriver. Orders were given by law enforcement to which Heriberto did not comply, leading to Heriberto attacking the Trooper.

Canva Canva loading...

The attack failed however and the Trooper. Soon after, additional officers arrived on scene through usage of a taser taser, gained adequate compliance to fully restrain the suspect. Afterward, the unidentified victim was tend to and brought to a local area hospital having suffered multiple stab wounds. The victim was listed to be in stable condition.

Canva Canva loading...

Aftermath and Charges

Following the incident, Heriberto was also taken to the hospital and treated for multiple self inflicted stab wounds. After being treated, Heriberto was arraigned before the Honorable Judge McDermott of the town of Somers Court. Heriberto now faces a long list of crimes including...

Get our free mobile app

Assault in the 1st degree, a class B felony,

Assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, class A misdemeanor

Resisting Arrest a class A misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanor

Following his arraignment, Heriberto was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail pending a future court appearence.

17 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan