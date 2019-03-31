Travel Through Time Every Night With Smitty

Smitty takes you on a journey through the decades every night at 6:00 p.m.

Smitty takes "this day in rock history" to a new level with "Smitty's Time Warp". He covers the news, events, and music from years through the decades in rock.

Have a year you want Smitty to focus on? Comment your suggestions below.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: