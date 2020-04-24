Trails and Parking Areas Closed on Route 9D

Is it just me or have we read and or heard this already at least twice during New York on Pause?

The Town of Fishkill Police Department announced on their Facebook page that "all trails and parking areas along the 9D corridor have been closed." They explain, once again, that "The number of pedestrians walking along 9D is creating a dangerous situation. Officers have been advised to conduct enforcement as necessary to ensure pedestrian and vehicle safety. This includes ticketing and towing of illegally or unsafely parked vehicles."

The closure of the parking areas and trails includes Mount Beacon, Breakneck and Notch Trail.

Recently it was reported that most of the popular hiking trails in the Hudson Valley had been closed or saw restrictions due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and people not following social distancing requirements.

