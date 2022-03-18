Town of Wallkill Police Welcomes K-9 Handler to Pawtrol

We wish them both luck and fun on their new adventure.

There is something really special about the relationship between a human and a dog, but even more special between a police officer and their K-9. I was recently looking at the Town of Wallkill Police Department Facebook page and noticed that they made a special announcement.

In their post, the department said congratulations to Officer Madison Lindeman on her newest assignment of being the handler for K-9 Bane. How awesome is that? The post also had some pretty interesting information about police dogs. Here is what else it said:

More about a K-9:

Apparently, dogs have been used in law enforcement going all the way back to the Middle Ages. Most of the time K-9s are used for their detection and tracking skills.

How long does a K-9 stay on the force?

They usually serve for about 6 to 9 years.

What are some of the requirements to be a police dog?

To start out, the dog first has to pass some basic obedience training and follow and obey the commands of their handler "without hesitation for proper control." I'm sure this is a lot harder than people even realize.

There have recently been more cool K-9 stories in the Hudson Valley including one making its acting debut and another friendly welcome to another dog.

If you see Officer Lindeman and K-9 Bane out and about, let us know and a special thank you to them for protecting our community.