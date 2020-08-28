On Thursday, August 27, 2020, a tornado allegedly touched down in the Maybrook-Walden region of Orange County.

In the middle of severe thunderstorms, a tornado allegedly touched down in Orange County. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported multiple downed, uprooted, and snapped trees from the storm across the Hudson Valley. Quarter-sized hail was also reported. Thousands are without power in Orange County as well. Hudson Valley Weather reports that their findings do indicate a tornado touchdown. At the time this article was written, the NWS has not confirmed if a tornado touched down in Orange County.

Despite no confirmation from the NWS, The Village and Town of Montgomery were put into a state of emergency by Town Supervisor Brian Maher. In a Facebook post, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said:

"What is believed to be a tornado touched down in Montgomery tonight, causing power outages due to downed trees and power lines. The damage is being assessed and Village of Montgomery Mayor Steve Brescia has declared a State if Emergency. Mayor Brescia has ordered all residents to shelter in place until 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning."

The Town of Montgomery Facebook announced in a post that they believe the area was recently devastated by a tornado. They say that no serious injuries or fatalities have been reported. Below is the full post:

In the Hudson Valley, there was a tornado watch in effect for Columbia, Dutchess, Ulster, and Greene County.