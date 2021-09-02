The leading real estate company in the Mid-Hudson Valley market area for 29 consecutive years has been acquired by HomeServices of America, a Berskire Hathaway affiliate.

Serving Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, Columbia, Putnam and Westchester counties with more than 400 agents in 13 offices, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties will now be part of HomeServices of America. With the transaction, the company will now have nearly 47,000 real estate professionals in 920 offices across 32 states. The acquisition will add to the already 46,650 real estate professionals operating in more than 920 offices across 32 states. In 2020, HomeServices of America associates facilitated $152.2 billion in residential real estate sales and more than 346,000 transactions.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hudson Valley Properties was founded in 1980 by Steven Domber, with headquarters in LaGrangeville, NY. Earning more than a 24% market share for the yearlong period ending in June 2021, they closed nearly 4,300 units with representation of $1.53 billion of sales volume. Domber and his wife Debbie, who serves as vice president and director of marketing for the company, have been recognized over the years for their philanthropic contributions and community involvement. Even after the acquisition, Domber will continue in his current role as president running the day-to-day operations along with his sales management and leadership team.

Back in 2014, the company joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network as an independent franchisee, however, with the current transaction with HomeServices of America, they will become a wholly owned company. They will now have access to greater resources and services, better meeting the needs of their clients, and will be able to expand their northeast footprint.

Stay in a Hudson Valley House Where Rock and Roll History Was Made The Band's Big Pink Is Now a Vacation Rental. Check it Out