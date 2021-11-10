So, there isn't any snow in sight (yet) but are you a person who puts snow tires on the car every year? Is it a must do for you? Out of curiosity, when do you put them on? Before there is snow in the forecast? Do you pick a date every year?

While you prepare for whatever the weather must bring us, here are a few things that you will need to know about what New York State has to say regarding snow tires, come on, this is NY, they have something to say about EVERYTHING.

When can you have snow tires on your car? Can they be studded snow tires? New York State says that you can put snow tires, regular version and studded versions on your car from October 16th through April 30th of each year.

The studded tires might nor be for everyone. You will know that someone has this version on their car, you can hear a different, almost clacking sound as the car passes you when someone has these on their car.

It is recommended that if you are going to put snow tires on your car, that you put them on all of your tires.

Does every car or every driver need snow tires? No, it depends on your car and your driving style. Granted, during winter weather conditions, it is always best if you can stay home and not be on the roads, but for most that is simply not 'reality.'

