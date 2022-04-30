Every New Yorker knows that if you own a car, there are a few super important things that you need to take care of. Yes, you need to make sure that you buy gasoline (ouch), have good brakes, and always have insurance. While we could also mention things like making sure you have an annual inspection, those tires are probably #1 on the list.

So what do you need to know about your tires? What should you be on top of to make things smooth for yourself and your passengers? While getting those potholes fixed might be above your pay grade, let's focus on those tires.

What is the most important thing about the tires on your car for Spring and Summer?

Photo by Frank Albrecht on Unsplash Photo by Frank Albrecht on Unsplash loading...

Every New Yorker knows that pothole season is the time of year from say, the beginning of March through the end of, say October. Since you can't always avoid potholes, making sure your tires are okay is something that you can do. Check your tire pressure. Super easy way to do this. Look inside the door jam of your car, driver's side. You will see a little sticker that tells you the PSI (Pounds per Square Inch) of air that needs to be in your tires. You can grab a tire gauge, or you can go to one of the free air places at the gas station, or quick mart, dial up the PSI, and then put that hose on your tire.

How do you check the next important thing, Tread Life on your tires?

Photo by Benjamin Brunner on Unsplash Photo by Benjamin Brunner on Unsplash loading...

A lot of people will tell you to do the penny test. You will need a penny (the coppery-looking coin with Abraham Lincoln on it). Turn the penny upside down and put it into the tread of your tire. If you can't see the top of ol' Abe's head you are good to go. If there is space between the top of the tire and the top of Abe's head, it's time to go tire shopping.

What about this rotating of tires thing people tell you about?

Falling asleep at the wheel nandyphotos loading...

I do not do this nearly as much as I should. Essentially every two oil changes, you are supposed to rotate your tires. Some places even do this for free if you go back to the place you bought them at, not all of them will though so ask, and get it done at the same time you get your annual inspection done or every other oil change.

Lastly, there is one other thing that you never have to do to maintain good tire health. What is it?

Rack with variety of new car tires in automobile store, selective focus Zigmunds Dizgalvis loading...

Ok, not every New Yorker likes their tires, some LOVE their tires, but you don't ever have to do things like put a tire wet or use a tire cleaner on your car. This is one of those things that is totally up to you. I am super guilty of using tire shine occasionally. I then look at it for a few minutes and then completely forget that it is there. Ride safe this Spring and Summer.

WOW! Did You Know This? 18 Unusual 'Must Sees' on An Upstate New York Road Trip

'Unacceptable' New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.