Do you happen to have any spare tires hanging out in the garage or on the back porch? What do you do with these tires? Can you just toss them in the trash? Is there something that you can do with them?

What happens to the tires that people just randomly leave on the side of the road? Anything? Can you get a ticket for 'rehoming' your old tire on the side of the road? Or is it just laziness? Or all of the above?

What is the correct way (legal way) to dispose of these tires in New York State?

The quickest and easiest way for you to dispose of these tires is to have the place that you get them at, take the old ones back. Yes, you will pay a $2.50 fee for it. Click here to find out why you need to pay the $2.50 fee.

Is there any other place that you can take your tires in New York State? How many tires are disposed of in one year?

You can contact your local recycling center to see if they take tires (usually for a fee). Then the old tires are turned into mulch for homes and playgrounds. Think that there aren't too many tires that get recycled each year? In New York alone there averages one tire, per-person, per-year (according to the NYS DEC).

Are there any other upcycled uses for old tires?

One of the projects that I have seen at many nurseries and garden centers near my house has to do with tires. The gardeners take the tires, paint them and then manage to create these really cool staggered planters with them. If you have done something similar, send us a picture, we would love to see it.

