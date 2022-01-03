‘Today’ Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

The COVID surge reportedly didn't stop a group of celebrities from celebrating New Year's Eve and a milestone birthday in the Hudson Valley.

Savannah Guthrie reportedly celebrated her 50th birthday on New Year's Eve in Dutchess County.

Guthrie hosted a group of family, friends, and celebs at Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck.

The New York Post reports Guthrie's husband rented out the entire hotel for the party to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Today Show host and her husband are said to have gone “above and beyond” to ensure the star-studded guest list was safe.

About 60 people were reportedly confirmed to attend. Those reportedly invited include:

Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush-Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and Craig Melvin

All guests and hotel staff had to be fully vaccinated, with boosters if eligible.

All also were tested after arriving at the Mirbeau Inn and Spa and had to be negative to enter, according to the New York Post.

The Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Rhinebeck did not respond to our request for comment about the celebration.

Guthrie lives in the Hudson Valley. During the peak parts of the pandemic, Guthrie broadcast the Today show from her home's basement.

In early April, she gave a little clue of where she is, saying she was staying with her family "upstate" and broadcasting from home.

Guthrie didn't say where her home is. But she did say she's sticking to the city less and less. In 2017, she told People she has a home in Rhinebeck.

Guthrie's coworker, Al Roker also broadcasted from the region. Roker owns a home in Columbia County.

